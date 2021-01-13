ELK CITY - The Boomers picked up two wins on Tuesday at the Pioneer Center, giving them a sweep of their series with the Elks this year.
In the girls game, the Boomers won 32-25 and the boys followed with a 54-41 victory. Woodward's girls are 8-2 and the boys 9-2 going into Friday's home games against Anadarko. Both Boomer teams are ranked 20th in Class 4A.
Madison Gartrell scored 11 points and Masey Porter 10 to pace the Woodward girls over the Elks. Thessaly Pfeifer and Ava Long had four each, Averi Edwards had two and Jissele Hagemeier one.
In the boys game, Max Cheap led a balanced attack with 12 points. Zach Chavez and Rylan Cope each scored nine and Kaden Kornele eight. Jesus Cano chipped in seven points, Peyton Hughes six and Jake Mead two.
Girls
Altus 38, Clinton 29; Arapaho-Butler 53, Mountain View-Gotebo 20; Beaver 62, Turpin 51; Calumet 37, Corn Bible 36; Cheyenne 56, Hammon 45; Garber 85, Cimarron 40; Ringwood 57, DCLA 18; Erick 51, Granite 13; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 54, Sharon-Mutual 30; Okeene 67, Waynoka 19.
Anadarko 60, Bethany 16; Arnett 57, Laverne 56; Binger-Oney 48, Hinton 29; Boise City 51, Felt 27; Mooreland 30, Buffalo 28; Drummond 47, Oklahoma Bible 26; Hydro-Eakly 70, Geary 14; Watonga 54, Hennessey 31; Vici 54, Leedey 39; Merritt 55, Sayre 35; Tyrone 46, Texhoma 44; Thomas 47, Crescent 20.
Boys
Boise City 57, Felt 12; Garber 108, Cimarron 39; Laverne 65, Arnett 33; Turpin 65, Beaver 38; Hennessey 47, Watonga 41; Leedey 68, Vici 51; Ringwood 62, DCLA 42; Balko 60, Rolla, Kan. 20; Bethany 47, Anadarko 40; Canute 56, Blair 40; Mooreland 42, Buffalo 37; Calumet 81, Corn Bible 50; Fairview 48, Canton 32; Hammon 81, Cheyenne 67; Clinton 62, Altus 37; Thomas 60, Crescent 38; Erick 64, Granite 52; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 45, Sharon-Mutual 33; Forgan 58, Shattuk 53; Hennessey 47, Watonga 41; Mountain View-Gotebo 50, Arapaho-Butler 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.