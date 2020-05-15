Here is the Woodward Travelers schedule for the weekend at Fuller Park.

Saturday

2 p.m. - Oklahoma Generals vs. OK Mudcats; 4 p.m. - Woodward vs. Mudcats; 6 p.m. - Woodward vs. Generals

Sunday

Noon - Mudcats vs. Generals; 2 p.m. - Woodward vs. Generals; 4 p.m. - Woodward vs. Mudcats

Here is the remainder of the 18-under Travelers tentative schedule:

May 23 - Kingfisher at OK Mudcats, home

May 24 - Kingfisher and OK Mudcats, home

May 26 - at Elk City

May 28-31 - Traveler Shootout, home

June 1-3 - David Allen Festival at Enid

June 4-7 - Redlands Tournament, El Reno

June 10 - Piedmont, home

June 12-14 - Bob Ward Festival, home

June 18-21 - Pueblo, Colo. Tournament

June 25-28 - Route 66 Tournament, Weatherford

July 2-5 - Classic Qualifier at Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant

July 8-12 - Connie Mack Regional, Enid

July 22-26 - Connie Mack Classic, Springfield, Missouri.

