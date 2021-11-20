Woodward High School will host a Class C state semifinal football game on Friday.
Boomer Stadium was selected as the site for the matchup between Tyrone and Timberlake, a rematch of last year's championship game won by Tyrone. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The other semifinal has Mountain View-Gotebo against Waynoka at Southern Nazarene University, also at 7 p.m.
Tyrone is 10-1 after a 54-8 victory over Midway in the quarterfinals. Timberlake brings a 12-0 record and beat Boise City 46-0 in the quarterfinals.
In Class B, all four B-1 teams are home as Laverne hosts Summit Christian, Shattuck welcomes Pioneer, Balko-Forgan hosts Davenport and Seiling welcomes Dewar.
Here is the full schedule for the third week of the state football playoffs.
Games at 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Lawton MacArthur vs. McAlester @ Noble
Carl Albert vs. Collinsville @ Western Heights
Class 4A
Clinton vs. Elk City @ Southwestern
Tuttle vs. Poteau @ Jenks
Class 3A
Heritage Hall vs. Lincoln Christian @ Oklahoma Baptist
Verdigris vs. Holland Hall @ Owasso
Class 2A
Eufaula at Oklahoma Christian
Marlow at Cascia Hall
Crossings Christian at Beggs
Washington at Rejoijce Christian
Class A
Morrison at Tonkawa
Ringilng at Pawnee
Pawhuska at Elmore City-Pernell
Cashion at Woodland
Class B
Summit Christian at Laverne
Pioneer at Shattuck
Dewar at Seiling
Davenport at Balko-Forgan
Class C
Timberlake vs. Tyrone @ Woodward
Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Waynoka @ Southern Nazarene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.