Woodward High School will host a Class C state semifinal football game on Friday.

Boomer Stadium was selected as the site for the matchup between Tyrone and Timberlake, a rematch of last year's championship game won by Tyrone. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The other semifinal has Mountain View-Gotebo against Waynoka at Southern Nazarene University, also at 7 p.m.

Tyrone is 10-1 after a 54-8 victory over Midway in the quarterfinals. Timberlake brings a 12-0 record and beat Boise City 46-0 in the quarterfinals.

In Class B, all four B-1 teams are home as Laverne hosts Summit Christian, Shattuck welcomes Pioneer, Balko-Forgan hosts Davenport and Seiling welcomes Dewar.

Here is the full schedule for the third week of the state football playoffs.

Games at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Lawton MacArthur vs. McAlester @ Noble

Carl Albert vs. Collinsville @ Western Heights

Class 4A

Clinton vs. Elk City @ Southwestern

Tuttle vs. Poteau @ Jenks

Class 3A

Heritage Hall vs. Lincoln Christian @ Oklahoma Baptist

Verdigris vs. Holland Hall @ Owasso

Class 2A

Eufaula at Oklahoma Christian

Marlow at Cascia Hall

Crossings Christian at Beggs

Washington at Rejoijce Christian

Class A

Morrison at Tonkawa

Ringilng at Pawnee

Pawhuska at Elmore City-Pernell

Cashion at Woodland

Class B

Summit Christian at Laverne

Pioneer at Shattuck

Dewar at Seiling

Davenport at Balko-Forgan

Class C

Timberlake vs. Tyrone @ Woodward

Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Waynoka @ Southern Nazarene

