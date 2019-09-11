Softball scores
8-under
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Arnett Wildcats 9, Red Hots 1; Chili’s 9, Red Hots 2; Chili’s 10, Fury 4; Fury 6, Arnett Wildcats 3
10-under
The Misfits 12, Bat Brats 5; Seiling Awesome Opossum 8, Mooreland Thundercats 3; Mooreland Thundercats 12, The Misfits 4; Laverne Tigers 11, Shattuck Indians 0; Laverne Tigers 12, Bat Brats 6; Shattuck Indians 4, Seiling Awesome Opossum 3
12-under
Woodward Diamonds 6, Woodward Boomerettes 5; Woodward Boomerettes 13, Laverne 4; Woodward Diamonds 13, Alva Arrows 5; Alva Arrows 12, Heartbreakers 3
Basketball registration
Team deadline to sign up for a first and second grade boys and girls basketball leagues hosted by the Woodward Sports and Recreation Department is Nov. 1.
The league will give area youth teams an opportunity to play against other teams in the Woodward region.
Cost is $30 per player and there is an eight-team limit per division. Teams will play approximately 8 games over four weekends.
Boys dates are Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Jan. 18
Girls dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Jan. 25
Woodward Sports and Recreation is also hosting third-fourth grade and fifth-sixth grade teams.
Deadline for teams to sign-up is Oct. 11 and cost is $45 per player. There is an eight team limit per division and teams will play approximately 12 games over six weekends plus a league championship tournament.
Girls dates are Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 30, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Jan. 25 (tournament Feb. 8)
Boys dates are Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 (tournament Feb. 15).
In all leagues, coaches must submit a team registration form, a team roster and a check or cash for the total amount of all players fees listed on the roster. Individual payments from parents will not be accepted.
For more information contact the Crystal Beach Sports Complex at 580-256-6011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.