Scores and schedule for the Woodward Softball Tournament

Thursday's scores

Watonga 7, Guymon JV 1

Laverne 6, Kingfisher 3

OKC Broncos 9, Woodward JV 0

Clinton 15, Sayre 3

Woodward 12, Clinton 4 (Emily Nelson 3 hits, Lizzy Hall 2 hits, Payton Rowley 2 hits; Makale Floyd 4 RBI, Rowley 2 RBI. Winning pitcher-Madison Gartrell)

Beaver 12, Alva 4

Mooreland 10, Seiling 1

Elk City 12, Guymon 1

Friday's schedule

4 p.m. - Sayre vs. Woodward J V

4 p.m. - Guymon vs. Clinton

4 p.m. - Alva vs. Guymon JV

4 p.m. - Seiling vs. Kingfisher

5:30 p.m. - Beaver vs. Watonga

5:30 p.m. - Sayre-Woodward JV winner vs. Guymon-Clinton loser

5:30 p.m. - Guymon-Clinton winner vs. Alva-Guymon JV loser

5:30 p.m. - Seiling-Kingfisher loser vs. Alva-Guymon JV winner

7 p.m. - Woodward vs. Beaver or Wartonga

7 p.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Mooreland

7 p.m. - Elk City vs. Laverne

Other Thursday softball scores

Canute 16, Arapaho-Butler 1

Boise City 16, Tyrone 5

Texhoma 9, Boise City 2

Calumet 11, Geary 3

Valumet 11, Verden 1

Covington-Douglas 14, Timberlake 2

Fairview 9, Hinton 1

Garaber 13, Drummond 3

Hammon 10, Sentinel 2

Lookeba-Sickles 4, Leedey 2

Ringwood 12, Waynoka 1

