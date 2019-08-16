Scores and schedule for the Woodward Softball Tournament
Thursday's scores
Watonga 7, Guymon JV 1
Laverne 6, Kingfisher 3
OKC Broncos 9, Woodward JV 0
Clinton 15, Sayre 3
Woodward 12, Clinton 4 (Emily Nelson 3 hits, Lizzy Hall 2 hits, Payton Rowley 2 hits; Makale Floyd 4 RBI, Rowley 2 RBI. Winning pitcher-Madison Gartrell)
Beaver 12, Alva 4
Mooreland 10, Seiling 1
Elk City 12, Guymon 1
Friday's schedule
4 p.m. - Sayre vs. Woodward J V
4 p.m. - Guymon vs. Clinton
4 p.m. - Alva vs. Guymon JV
4 p.m. - Seiling vs. Kingfisher
5:30 p.m. - Beaver vs. Watonga
5:30 p.m. - Sayre-Woodward JV winner vs. Guymon-Clinton loser
5:30 p.m. - Guymon-Clinton winner vs. Alva-Guymon JV loser
5:30 p.m. - Seiling-Kingfisher loser vs. Alva-Guymon JV winner
7 p.m. - Woodward vs. Beaver or Wartonga
7 p.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Mooreland
7 p.m. - Elk City vs. Laverne
Other Thursday softball scores
Canute 16, Arapaho-Butler 1
Boise City 16, Tyrone 5
Texhoma 9, Boise City 2
Calumet 11, Geary 3
Valumet 11, Verden 1
Covington-Douglas 14, Timberlake 2
Fairview 9, Hinton 1
Garaber 13, Drummond 3
Hammon 10, Sentinel 2
Lookeba-Sickles 4, Leedey 2
Ringwood 12, Waynoka 1
