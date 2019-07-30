Fast pitch softball will kick off the 2019-2020 sports schedule for the Woodward Boomers with the season opener on Aug. 12

Here are the Woodward High School and Middle School schedules

Varsity

Aug. 12 - at Del City

Aug. 13 - at Noble (2), 4 p.m.

Aug. 15-17 - Woodward Tournament

Aug. 20 - Guthrie, 5 p.m.

Aug. 22-24 - Perry Tournament

Aug. 26 - at Guymon, 5 p.m.

Aug. 27 - Enid, 5 p.m.

Aug. 29-31 - Shawnee Tournament

Sept. 5 - Alva, 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at Guthrie, 5 p.m.

Sept. 10 - at Mooreland, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 - at Piedmont, 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 - Del City, 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 - Guymon, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19 - Piedmont, 5 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Enid, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 - at Western Heights (2), 4 p.m.

Oct. 10-12 - Regional Tournament

Oct. 17-19 - State Tournament

Junior Varsity

Aug. 15-17 - Woodward Tournament

Aug. 22 - Laverne, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 - Mooreland, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 - at Vici, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 - at Guymon, 5 p.m.

Sept. 5-7 - Shattuck Tournament

Sept. 10 - at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 - Guymon, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19 - at Beaver, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Laverne, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 - at Mooreland, 4:30 p.m.

Middle school

Aug. 13 - at Mooreland (7th), 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 - at Elk City (8th), 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 - at Weatherford (8th), 5 p.m.

Aug. 19 - at Guymon (8th), 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 20 - Enid (7th), 5 p.m., Crystal Beach

Aug. 22 - Weatherford Tournament (8th)

Aug. 22 - Laverne (7th), 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 23-24 - Woodward Middle School Tournament

Aug. 27 - at Alva (7th), 5 p.m.

Aug. 29 - Elk City (8th), 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 - Alva (7th), 5 p.m.

Sept. 5 - Guymon (7th), 5:30 p.m., Crystal Beach

Sept. 5 - Mooreland (8th), 4:30 p.m., Crystal Beach

Sept. 9 - Weatherford (8th), 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 - at Mooreland (7th), 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 - Clinton (7th), 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 - at Enid (8th), 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 - Mooreland (8th), 4:30 p.m., Crystal Beach

Sept. 19-21 - Chisholm Tournament (8th)

Sept. 19-21 - Clinton Tournament (7th)

Sept. 23 - at Laverne, (8th), 4:30 p.m.

