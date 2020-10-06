The Class 5A Region 4 softball tournament at the Woodward High School field will run Thursday and Friday.
The host Boomers will open the tournament at noon against Altus followed by Guymon against El Reno at 2 p.m. An elimination game is set at 4 p.m. with the winners bracket game at 6 p.m.
Action starts at noon on Friday with the championship game at 2 p.m. and if a second game is needed in the double elimination tournament it will follow at 4 p.m. Only the regional winner advances to state.
Woodward is looking for a fourth straight trip to the state tournament.
