The City of Woodward has announced its reopening plans for the Woodward Senior Citizens Center.
Here is a letter going out to senior citizen center patrons.
"As we prepare for reopening the Senior Center, I want you to know we are excited for you to come back. To protect your health, and the spread of the evil virus, we have been busy cleaning and making the required CDC changes. We will take things slowly at first. Here are how things will look as we move forward.
• Starting Wednesday, June 3, we will open the dining room if the number of cases in Woodward continues to decline. Chairs and tables will be spaced, taking into mind the recommended 6 feet CDC requirement. If you are exhibiting any flu like symptoms, please do not enter the building.
• We will be open only for those who are dining in from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sign up to reserve a meal will be required for either drive through or dining in. Staff/volunteers will serve you drinks and your food.
• We want to encourage those who are not ready to come in to continue to get meals from the drive through. These meals will continue to be offered through June, with reservations, and at the regular price of $4. Pickup will be 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dining room lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.
• We want to encourage lunch cards as much as possible to avoid having to deal with cash. We do have a credit/debit card machine and accept checks. We still offer 20 plus one free meal for $80.
We hope to be able to open starting June 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who play pool, line dancing, tai chi and use the exercise equipment. We will get a newsletter out with further details by June 15. We are not sure when we will be able to have bridge or card playing. There will probably not be a monthly birthday dinner or socials until the fall.
As you are aware, our local economy has taken a real hit financially. The senior center and Woodward Senior Nutrition Program are making our own adjustments to deal with this downturn. Starting Jun 1, Lisha (Thompson) will be working part time in the kitchen and part time in the front office. As we all know she is an excellent cook and will be a real asset to the nutrition program. It will only be Kathryn (Fanning) in the front office but until we are able to add more activities and find someone for the kitchen this is our plan.
Thank you for your patience as we see our way through this challenging time.”
