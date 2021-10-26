November looks to be a busy month at the Woodward Senior Center.
We are holding a Flu and Covid Vaccine booster clinic Wednesday Oct. 27 starting at 8:30 a.m. Western Medical will be here to give the shots. Bring your Medicare card and vaccine card and plan to sit for a bit after the shot. Maybe even plan to have lunch with us. On Wednesday we are having popcorn chicken. Call 254-8566 to reserve a meal. We serve at 11:30 a.m.
We are having our quarterly Birthday Dinner on Thursday Nov. 4. We will start the dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $6 which includes, drinks, salad, cake, turkey, dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and bread. Our entertainment will be Aaron Pierce, the high school choir director. We will be recognizing Seniors with birthdays or anniversaries in November, December, and January. Come on out for a fun evening with great entertainment and help us celebrate.
Next up with be our Veterans Day appreciation dinner. We will be closed to the public that day and want to invite all our Veterans and a guest to join us at 11 a.m. for a sit-down dinner. We will be serving chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and dessert. This is our gift to the veterans for their service! We do request a call to reserve a meal so we will know how many to plan for. Call 254-8566 to reserve a meal. You can always just leave a message if we aren’t able to answer your call. The meal is being sponsored by the Stock Exchange Bank again and we appreciate their support of this great gathering.
We will be closed November 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving. We have a lot to be thankful for including a great turn out for our baked potato dinner. We appreciate all the support to those who donated to the United Fund. Both the Senior Center and the Woodward Senior Nutrition Program are United Fund agencies and rely heavily on their support. We also sold over 300 bierox for the United Fund. People love our bierox and are always excited to participate in that fund raiser.
My time as the director of the Senior Center is coming to an end. I am retiring after the first of the year. The city will begin a search starting in November for a new director. I have loved working with the City of Woodward and our Senior Citizens. It has been a fun and rewarding job. I love our patrons and have been honored to be a part of starting the Woodward Senior Nutrition Program.
I hope our community appreciates what the City of Woodward has done for our Seniors through the Center. It is a wonderful facility and so many good people and services are provided to the community. We are fortunate to have such a wonderful Senior Center. Come check us out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.