Woodward Senior Center Director Kathryn Fanning announced on Wednesday that the Woodward Senior Center dining room and the center itself will be closed as of (Wednesday, Sept. 23).
Fanning said two patrons have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, leading to the decision to be proactive close the center.
"The Senior Center has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," Fanning said in a news release. "The staff consistently wear masks and exercises social distance when serving the meals."
Fanning said meals will still be available for takeout and can be reserved by calling 254-8566. Meals are $4 and will be available for pick up at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
"We appreciate all those who come through for meals, as this is a way to help support the program and insure its financial future," Fanning said. "Home deliveries for the Meals on Wheels program will continue as usual. We are always open to adding people to our home deliveries and more information about that program can be obtained by calling the Senior Center. There will not be any activities at the center until later in October when we can re-evaluate the situation."
The senior center and senior nutrition program are both United Fund agencies and will proceed with plans for the drive-through $6 baked potato with chili dinner and bierox sale scheduled on Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Orders for the $5 bierox should be made by Oct. 21 by calling the senior center. They will be ready to be picked up on Oct. 27.
"Masks and social distancing are an important part of reducing the risk of contracting Covid as well as the flu," Fanning said. "We want to respect our patrons and do what is best for them. These are challenging times. We want to move forward but have to be extra cautious for the safety and well being of our patrons and community."
