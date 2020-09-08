Woodward Public Schools join more than 130 other school districts across the state in claiming funding through the state’s Learn Anywhere Oklahoma initiative that launched last month. Learn Anywhere Oklahoma is an initiative by Governor Kevin Stitt to provide affordable digital curriculum to Oklahoma schools and students by leveraging funds from the CARES Act.
In addition to the more than 130 districts who have already claimed their funding allocation, more than 200 other districts are currently in the process of enrolling in the program.
“The Learn Anywhere Oklahoma program is a fantastic benefit for Oklahoma schools,” said Oklahoma State Rep. Mike Sanders. “Learn Anywhere Oklahoma is helping bring virtual learning resources to all Oklahoma classrooms. I’m proud of the leadership at Woodward Public Schools for seizing this opportunity for students.”
All public school districts received an allocation based on last official enrollment numbers reported on October 1, 2019. Woodward Public Schools have claimed $19,980; $20 less than their full allotment.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a host of new challenges for our students and teachers,” said Kyle Reynolds, Superintendent of Woodward Public Schools. “We are thankful to Governor Kevin Stitt for his commitment to ensuring the success of our schools as we navigate a school year that will likely require a combination of virtual and in-classroom learning.”
Districts not yet enrolled have until September 18 to claim their district’s funding. Following the September 18 deadline, funding may be reallocated to districts utilizing the program who are still in need of additional funding, including Woodward Public Schools.
Support is standing by to assist school districts with enrollment at learnanywhereok.org. For more information about Learn Anywhere OK, visit the website or contact 405-645-7750 with questions. Learn Anywhere OK is administered by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter Board.
