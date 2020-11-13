Message from Woodward Public Schools
We had our weekly meeting with OSDH this morning. Here are our community numbers.
112 new cases in the past week; 16 per day on a 7-day average.
130 active cases currently with 28 outside our community; 102 in the community.
For the week of 11/16 our current safety protocols will remain in place; masks required for staff and visitors when social distancing is not possible, masks required for bus riders and strongly encouraged for students in the buildings per CDC guidelines, continued enhanced sanitizing protocols, regular hand-washing, social distancing when possible and limiting the number of visitors in the schools.
It is paramount that we protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff while also focusing on academic progress and social/emotional well-being. Data from our school and others all across the state indicates that our students are Safer at School.
