Woodward Public Schools Facebook post on Friday
Dear Boomer family, Today is the 30th day our students have been IN SCHOOL, IN PERSON. Many schools in the state are not so fortunate, and we appreciate all the hard work from our staff, students, faculty, families, and community for making this possible!
Many of you have already seen the dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Woodward County, which we know are due in large part to congregant living facilities. However, in terms of community spread, we have only seen a slight increase of 3 positive cases.
Based on this data, we will maintain our current status for the next week. The wearing of a mask or face covering will be required and enforced in office areas and situations in which social distancing is not possible (this applies to students, staff, and visitors).
Reminder- the top three defenses for preventing the spread of the virus (which includes the "regular" flu) are: social distancing , mask wearing when social distancing is not possible and frequent handwashing
Thank you for your help and cooperation. Happy Homecoming and enjoy the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.