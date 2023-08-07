First grade
1 box Ticonderoga pencils with erasers
1 40 count package of pencil top erasers
1 Pair of pointed metal scissors
1 8 count box of Crayola crayons
3 24 count box of Crayola crayons
3 Large 210 count boses of Kleenex tissues
1 4 oz. Bottle of regular White School Glue
1 Plastic School box (only 8 inches by 5 inches)
1 Wide lined one subject spiral notebook (70 pages or more)
1 Heavy Duty cardboard pocket folder
1 Backpack (large enough to hold a large book)
10 Elmer Glue Sticks
1 10 count Crayola washable large markers – basic colors
1 set of watercolor paints
1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)
1 4 count black expo markers
1 Reusable water bottle with lid
Girls only: 1 box zipper freezer baggies – gallon size; 1 paper plate (20 pack)
Boys only: 1 4 pack (4 oz) of Play-Doh; 1 box zipper freezer baggies (quart size)
Second grade
8 Elmer’s small glue sticks
24 (sharpened) No. 2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils
2 boxes tissues
2 boxes Crayola 24 count crayons
1 box Crayola colored pencils
1 box Crayola thick classic markers
4 black Expo dry erase markers
Fiskars 5 inch sharp scissors
Plastic school box – 8.5 x 5.75 x 2.5
2 boxes of pencil cap erasers
2 pocket folders
2 wide ruled spiral notebooks
Headphones (no earbuds)
1 Lysol wipes
1 box quart ziplock bags
1 ream of cardstock paper
1 package of loose leaf paper wide rules
Girls only: 1 box zipper freezer bags – gallon size; 1 paper plate (20 pack)
Boys only: 2 black sharpies; 1 box zipper freezer bags – quart size
Third grade
2 colored pocket folders with brads
3 wide lined single subject spiral notebooks (40-70 pages)
2 package of 3 Elmer’s glue sticks
2 24 package of sharpened Dixon Ticonderoga brand wooden pencils (no plastic coated)
2 box crayons 24 count
2 Crayola broad line markers
2 large boxes of Kleenex
2 box of 12 colored pencils (Crayola brand preferred)
1 Crayola watercolor paint
1 box of multiplication flash cards
1 zippered pencil pouch or box
2 package of 4 count black expo dry erase markers
1 package pencil top erasers
2 sets of headphones (no earbuds)
Scissors – pointed tipped
1 ruler that measuers 1/4-1/2 inch
Girls only: 1 box of gallon ziplock bags; Clorox wipes
Boys only: 1 box of quart ziplock bags; 1 package of loose-leaf wide ruled paper
Fourth grade
1 set of earbuds or head phones
3 large (24 count) packages of No. 2 Ticonderoga yellow pencils
1 pair of scissors
2 package wide ruled loose-leaf notebook paper
4 Red ballpoint pens
2 boxes crayons (24 count)
1 washable markers, 1 box
2 boxes Crayola colored pencils
5 Yellow highlighters
2 package eraser toppers (20 or more)
10 Elmer’s glue sticks – purple or extreme preferred
4 plastic pocket folders – Red, Yellow, Green Blue
4 1 subject spiral notebook, wide rule
2 4-pack expo chisel tip dry erase markers, black
1 large zippered pencil pouch or pencil box
3 large boxes Kleenex
1 Clorox disinfecting wipes (girls)
1 box of gallon and 1 box of quart ziplock bags (boys)
Fifth grade
1 pencil pouch
4 100-page composition notebooks
1 pocket folder without brads
1 pocket folder with brads
24 glue sticks, preferably Elmers
3 large box tissues
1 package of red pens
2 Clorox wipes
1 large pair of scissors
1 box of fine tip markers in basic colors (10 count Crayola preferred)
1 box of colored pencils (24 count Crayola preferred)
48 pencils (USA Gold, Ticonderoga or mechanical preferred)
1 pair of earbuds
1 Lanyard for lunch card
$30 Chromebook fee
ELS if applicable
2 composition notebooks; 1 pocket folder; Box of pencils; package of loose leaf paper
Sixth grade
Trapper that zips to carry from class to class to organize supplies
Pencil pouch with holes to place in trapper
Earbuds
2 single subject wide-ruled spiral notebooks with holes (no perforations) with pockets
2 3-subject spiral notebooks with pockets
2 packages wide-ruled notebook paper
6 glue stocks
2 plastic 3-prong folders with pockets
1 package red pens
2 boxes Kleenex
Pencils for the school year
1 package (12 count) twistables colored pencils
$30 Chromebook fee)
ESL if applicable – 2 composition notebooks; 1 pocket folder; box of pencils; package of loose leaf paper; 1 box 12 coloring pencils.
