First grade

1 box Ticonderoga pencils with erasers

1 40 count package of pencil top erasers

1 Pair of pointed metal scissors

1 8 count box of Crayola crayons

3 24 count box of Crayola crayons

3 Large 210 count boses of Kleenex tissues

1 4 oz. Bottle of regular White School Glue

1 Plastic School box (only 8 inches by 5 inches)

1 Wide lined one subject spiral notebook (70 pages or more)

1 Heavy Duty cardboard pocket folder

1 Backpack (large enough to hold a large book)

10 Elmer Glue Sticks

1 10 count Crayola washable large markers – basic colors

1 set of watercolor paints

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)

1 4 count black expo markers

1 Reusable water bottle with lid

Girls only: 1 box zipper freezer baggies – gallon size; 1 paper plate (20 pack)

Boys only: 1 4 pack (4 oz) of Play-Doh; 1 box zipper freezer baggies (quart size)

Second grade

8 Elmer’s small glue sticks

24 (sharpened) No. 2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils

2 boxes tissues

2 boxes Crayola 24 count crayons

1 box Crayola colored pencils

1 box Crayola thick classic markers

4 black Expo dry erase markers

Fiskars 5 inch sharp scissors

Plastic school box – 8.5 x 5.75 x 2.5

2 boxes of pencil cap erasers

2 pocket folders

2 wide ruled spiral notebooks

Headphones (no earbuds)

1 Lysol wipes

1 box quart ziplock bags

1 ream of cardstock paper

1 package of loose leaf paper wide rules

Girls only: 1 box zipper freezer bags – gallon size; 1 paper plate (20 pack)

Boys only: 2 black sharpies; 1 box zipper freezer bags – quart size

Third grade

2 colored pocket folders with brads

3 wide lined single subject spiral notebooks (40-70 pages)

2 package of 3 Elmer’s glue sticks

2 24 package of sharpened Dixon Ticonderoga brand wooden pencils (no plastic coated)

2 box crayons 24 count

2 Crayola broad line markers

2 large boxes of Kleenex

2 box of 12 colored pencils (Crayola brand preferred)

1 Crayola watercolor paint

1 box of multiplication flash cards

1 zippered pencil pouch or box

2 package of 4 count black expo dry erase markers

1 package pencil top erasers

2 sets of headphones (no earbuds)

Scissors – pointed tipped

1 ruler that measuers 1/4-1/2 inch

Girls only: 1 box of gallon ziplock bags; Clorox wipes

Boys only: 1 box of quart ziplock bags; 1 package of loose-leaf wide ruled paper

Fourth grade

1 set of earbuds or head phones

3 large (24 count) packages of No. 2 Ticonderoga yellow pencils

1 pair of scissors

2 package wide ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

4 Red ballpoint pens

2 boxes crayons (24 count)

1 washable markers, 1 box

2 boxes Crayola colored pencils

5 Yellow highlighters

2 package eraser toppers (20 or more)

10 Elmer’s glue sticks – purple or extreme preferred

4 plastic pocket folders – Red, Yellow, Green Blue

4 1 subject spiral notebook, wide rule

2 4-pack expo chisel tip dry erase markers, black

1 large zippered pencil pouch or pencil box

3 large boxes Kleenex

1 Clorox disinfecting wipes (girls)

1 box of gallon and 1 box of quart ziplock bags (boys)

Fifth grade

1 pencil pouch

4 100-page composition notebooks

1 pocket folder without brads

1 pocket folder with brads

24 glue sticks, preferably Elmers

3 large box tissues

1 package of red pens

2 Clorox wipes

1 large pair of scissors

1 box of fine tip markers in basic colors (10 count Crayola preferred)

1 box of colored pencils (24 count Crayola preferred)

48 pencils (USA Gold, Ticonderoga or mechanical preferred)

1 pair of earbuds

1 Lanyard for lunch card

$30 Chromebook fee

ELS if applicable

2 composition notebooks; 1 pocket folder; Box of pencils; package of loose leaf paper

Sixth grade

Trapper that zips to carry from class to class to organize supplies

Pencil pouch with holes to place in trapper

Earbuds

2 single subject wide-ruled spiral notebooks with holes (no perforations) with pockets

2 3-subject spiral notebooks with pockets

2 packages wide-ruled notebook paper

6 glue stocks

2 plastic 3-prong folders with pockets

1 package red pens

2 boxes Kleenex

Pencils for the school year

1 package (12 count) twistables colored pencils

$30 Chromebook fee)

ESL if applicable – 2 composition notebooks; 1 pocket folder; box of pencils; package of loose leaf paper; 1 box 12 coloring pencils.

