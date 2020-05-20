Woodward Public Schools Administration issued a statement Wednesday afternoon noting that the contract for varsity girls basketball coach Kinzie Didier would not be renewed.
Here is the statement:
“The Woodward Public Schools Administration will not be renewing the contract of adjunct Women’s Basketball Coach, Kinzie Didier for the 2020-21 school year. Didier is a non-certified employee and did not provide academic instruction for the school district. Didier coached for eight years at Woodward High School.
“During her tenure as Woodward High School Women’s Basketball coach, Didier led the girls to a State Championship in 2016, three regional titles and two area titles with two state tournament appearances. Didier’s record as coach of the Lady Boomers includes 114 wins and 95 losses.
“Non-renewal of a contract is not a decision the administration takes lightly. As administrators and leaders of the Woodward Public School District, it is our job to make decisions that are in the best interest of the children we serve; even the decisions that not everyone will like or agree with. We want our community to know there are two sides to every story and that student privacy laws and personnel law prohibit us from disclosing the background on our decision.”
The job will be posted as an open position Wednesday, said Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
In addition to the two state tournament appearances, Didier's teams made four other area tournaments, twice coming within a game of the state tournament. The only area tournament the Boomers missed in her seven years as head coach was this past season.
Didier, who came to Woodward as an assistant to Pat Hawkins for a year before being named head coach after Hawkins' retirement, had five all-staters during her tenure and several players went on to play or are still playing at the collegiate level.
Social media posts have popped up in support of Didier, with one asking supporters to email board members and attend the June 8 board meeting in support of her. Several students and a co-worker also spoke up in support of Didier at the May board meeting.
Woodward News spoke briefly with Didier who said she would make a statement at a later time.
