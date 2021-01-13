Woodward Public Schools is in desperate need of substitute teachers, according to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
“Every year we struggle to find substitutes to make sure we are able to safely supervise students and continue instruction in the absence of our teachers,” Reynolds said. “This year has been especially challenging, and I applaud our principals and teachers for being creative and diligent in making sure we can keep our doors open to deliver instruction and learning for our students.”
According to Reynolds, there are situations daily where staff are pulled from their normal posting to cover a class because there are no available substitutes.
“If, for example, a paraprofessional is pulled out from one on one tutoring, at least we can cover the class, but other students miss out on targeted interventions and additional supports and resources they most definitely need,” Reynolds explained. “We do not simply place individuals in a supervisory role of students without going through the correct process, so we ask anyone who is looking for additional income and enjoys being around our students to please contact the central office to begin that process.”
Treasurer Lesa Tune hires and processes the paperwork for the school’s public school teachers.
“I know there is a need, as there are many days that we don't have enough subs,” Tune said.
According to Tune, the qualifications or prerequisites for becoming a substitute are pretty much just a good background check.
“(The pay is) $65 for full day for a non-certified sub, does not hold a current teaching certificate,” Tune added. “(And) $75 for full day for certified sub, those that do hold current teaching certificate.”
The school has trouble finding substitutes especially willing to work at the high school, according to Tune.
“Some think that they need to be able to teach the class,” Tune explained. “They don't need to know Biology to sub in a Biology class. They really only need to follow the lesson plan that the teacher leaves.”
For more information or to apply as a substitute teacher, visit the Administration Building on 1023 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.