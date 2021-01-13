The Woodward Board of Education will meet in special session Monday, Jan. 18.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the school administration building, 1023 10th St. The meeting basically replaces the regular meeting that was canceled on Jan. 11 due to lack of a quorum.
The agenda is basically the same as the one in the postponed regular meeting.
Board members will recognize the district's teacher of the year finalists and hear reports from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds on COVID-19 and insurance claim on hail damage from June 2019.
Along with the consent agenda, there are three action items - with the main one consideration of possible modifications to the school's COVID-19 pandemic plan.
An executive session is planned to hear the January district personnel report and the contract review fro Reynolds. Any votes will be in open session.
