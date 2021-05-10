The Woodward Board of Education will be recognizing 2021 Teacher of the Year Lauren Stahlman, as well as the provisional valedictorians and salutatorians during their meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building.
On the consent agenda, the board will consider the annual district wellness policy along with other items of a routine nature.
In action topics, the board will consider a correcting payment of $350 for a substitute during the 2018/2019 school year.
The reemployment of certified and support staff for the 2021/2022 school year will also be considered after an executive session and consideration of the May district personnel report.
