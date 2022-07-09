The Woodward Round-up Club is hosting its first ever Bull Bash event on Saturday July 23rd. The evening will consist of bull riding, freestyle bull fighting and mutton bustin.
The gates of the Crystal Beach Arena will open at 6 p.m. Three tiers of queens will be crowned at 6:30 p.m.
Events start at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at a discounted price beforehand through the queens, princesses and pee wee princesses contestants. At the gate, ticket prices are: $12, kids $7, kids 5 and under are free.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the end of the year prizes and awards for the round-up club students.
Mutton bustin spots are still available for kids 7 years and younger with a requirement to be under 60 pounds. Sign up for bull riders continues until July 13th.
To sign up or have any questions please contact the Woodward Round-up Club Director, Jennifer Morgan at 580-216-1301.
