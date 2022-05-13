“Family Camp” is the family-friendly movie opening this weekend in 900 theaters across the United States, including Woodward. Local residents Chris Castor and Nathan Holliday co-arranged a new version of “Amazing Grace,” and Castor sang it in the movie.
Since 1980, Tommy Woodard and Eddie James have been The Skit Guys and live in Edmond. They teach God’s Word via comedy and drama that are performed live and filmed for families, pastors, and churches.
Castor and Holliday have worked with them and with their productions. For 10 years they have been brainstorming and writing multiple scripts for a family comedy film to be seen in movie theaters. The Skit Guys are co-producers of the film along with K-Love Radio and Sony.
By 2019, funds were found for making the movie. They filmed the movie in June of 2020 in Guthrie at the Central Oklahoma Camp and Conference Center and filmed some scenes in Edmond.
It only took 21 days to film the movie. This movie filming in Oklahoma was the only one taking place in the United States at that time due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
In describing the movie Castor says, “We really hone-in on the adults and their relationships together as parents and the people they’re staying together with at camp. It’s a family camp comedy for all ages.”
Some members of Castor’s family were extras in the film.
“My four-year-old daughter has seen it several times while I was working on it, and she quotes it all the time. My 86-year-old grandmother saw it at the cast and crew screening in OKC and she loved it too,” Castor said. “I worked in many different capacities for the film. I have five credits at the end of the movie.”
The credits include pre-production storyboards, EPK behind-the-scenes director, drone operator for most of the scenes in the movie, and 90% of the visual effects.
The movie premiereed at Lakeside Cinema 6 Theaters in Woodward on Friday and runs through Thursday, May 19th. Matinees are available on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or in person in the theatre before the movie begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.