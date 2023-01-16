Two Woodward residents were hospitalized when their vehicle was hit by a trailer in Sand Springs on Sunday evening.
The Oklahoma Highway patrol reports that William Joe Toellner, 56, and Laura Minnick Toellner, 65, were hospitalized after the accident. William Toellner was listed in guarded condition at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa and Laura Toellner in critical condition in St. John’s.
They were injured when a trailer came of the hitch off a Ford F350 being driven by Michael Dwayne Roberts of Tulsa, traveled across the median and struck their vehicle head-on, the OHP said. Laura Toellner was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Sand Springs Fire Department.
Roberts was not injured.
The accident happened just after 7 p.m. on U. S. Highway 412.
