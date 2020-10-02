The City of Woodward has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for building renovations at the Woodward Industrial Airpark.
“We have been working jointly with the Woodward Industrial Foundation to acquire funding to improve the vacant Weatherford building to accommodate a potential industry to locate here,” City Manager Alan Riffel said. “This process has been underway for the past two years to get to the point of award.”
According to a press release, the EDA grant will be matched with more than $1.2 million in local investment.
“Essentially, the funding will be used to replace the roof, fire suppression system, interior and other related improvements to that facility,” Riffel said.
The time frame for completion is dependent on when plans are formally developed and engineered, according to Riffel.
“Because prospective tenants have been identified but not locked down, we must weigh how we proceed with this investment,” Riffel said. “That review will begin next week.”
Having adequate facilities to house a major industry, as well as a skilled workforce, are ultimately deciding factors for any industrial employer, according to Riffel.
“If we can combine those two elements, it can have a tremendous and lasting economic impact on the community,” Riffel said. “That has been the goal of this effort.”
According to Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, "the project will provide necessary improvements to spur business growth in the area and make the local economy more resilient in the face of future natural disasters.”
The project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in additional assistance for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, according to the press release.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally-driven strategies that strengthen regional economies, create job growth, and increase business development throughout our local communities,” said Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas. “Western Oklahoma is no stranger to fires and other natural disasters, and today’s investment will help Woodward’s businesses expand and continue to rebuild.”
