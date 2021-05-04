Known for confidence she instills in students, Woodward Middle School South math teacher Susan Moyer has won the Middle School-Junior High Educator Merit Award by the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation.
The statewide award was presented at the foundation’s Excellence in Education Awards banquet on April 30 in Oklahoma City.
With more than 35 years experience as a middle school math teacher, Moyer has been an educator at Woodward for 14 years. Previously, she taught at Waukomis for 14 years and Garrett School for seven years.
According to superintendent of Woodward Public Schools Kyle Reynolds, Moyer is the consummate professional with a work ethic second to none.
“Her efforts make a difference at Woodward Middle School every day,” Reynolds said. “Mrs. Moyer’s role has certainly changed recently as she has taken on the sixth through eighth grade Title I Math program. This has allowed her the opportunity to develop deep relationships with her students and not only meet their academic needs but also see to their overall well-being.
“Her passion and talents are perfect for this setting, and her students will surely see tremendous gains.”
Moyer earned her Master in Education Administration degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
She is a member of Professional Oklahoma Educators, Oklahoma Association for Supervision and Curriculum, Woodward Professional Oklahoma Educators, Oklahoma Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
Former student Jerry Rose attributes his success to Moyer who planted the seed of confidence.
When Moyer was at Waukomis Junior High, Rose was one of her student. He said Moyer made him the lead on a bridge project where students build the structure out of toothpicks.
“Ms. Moyer saw that I had a social problem with my peers and that I struggled academically,” Rose said. “She provided additional assistance as often as she could and was the only teacher that showed an interest in me during my time at school.”
Rose went on to have a successful military career in the Air Force.
“Mrs. Moyer saw something in me that I couldn’t see at that time in my life,” Rose said. “When I look back in my life and re-evaluate how I got to where I am now, both personally and academically, Mrs. Moyer’s name always comes up.”
The Excellence in Education Awards Banquet recognizes and rewards Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom.
Award nominees must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.
