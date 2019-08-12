A Woodward man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon near Mooreland, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Timothy Edward Ivan Gray, 43, was taken by Air Evac to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with head and neck injuries.
According to the OHP report, Gray was going west on U. S. 412 when his semi had a blowout, went off the road to the left, crossed over the center median overturning on to the passenger side, left the road again and rolled once. Gray was pinned for a short time before being freed by Woodward Fire and Rescue.
Gray was wearing a seatbelt.
The accident happened a little after 12:30 p.m. a mile west of Mooreland.
