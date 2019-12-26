A Woodward man was hospitalized after a wreck in Ellis County Wednesday morning, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Austin Duane Clark, 28, was taken first to AllianceHealth in Woodward then to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in stable condition with head and truck internal injuries.
According to the patrol report, Clark was going north on a county road approximately 11 miles north of Fargo when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a fence and rolled twice. The OHP said Clark was ejected from the vehicle.
The accident happened around 6 a.m.
Trooper Austin Ellis investigated the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.