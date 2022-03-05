A Woodward man was hospitalized after a wreck in Beaver County Saturday morning.
Dalton Brown, 31, was first taken to Beaver County Memorial Hospital then by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the patrol report, Brown was going north on State Highway 23 about 10 miles south of Beaver when he apparently fell asleep. His vehicle went off the road and rolled 3/4 times, coming to rest on the passenger's side door. Brown was ejected approximately 2 to 3 feet.
The accident happened around 7:21 a.m.
