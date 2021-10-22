A Woodward man was hospitalized after a truck accident Friday morning in Major County.
Robert Ray Burdette, 59, was taken by Major County EMS to St. Mary's Hospital in Enid, then by medi-flight to St. John's in Tulsa where he was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the OHP report, Burdett was going west in his Freightliner when the vehicle went off the roadway, hit a traffic sign and rolled one and a quarter time. The OHP said Burdette was wearing a seatbelt.
The accident happened around 6 a.m. on U. S. Highway 412 approximately 12 miles west of Orienta.
