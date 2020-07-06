Staff reports
A Woodward man has been charged with several felonies after allegedly having sex with a minor girl.
Nicholas Gage Marshall, 21, was charged with rape, second degree; forcible sodomy; child sexual abuse; procuring child pornography, possession of child pornography and violation of Oklahoma Statute via computer.
The charges were filed in Woodward County District Court on July 2. Marshall is being held on $100,000 bond and a condition of bail includes no contact with the victim. He has a hearing set for Aug. 11.
According to court records the incident occurred on or about June 24 in Woodward County.
The case number is CF-2020-157.
