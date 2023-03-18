A Woodward man died in a two-vehicle accident in Kansas on Friday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
William Fowler Stevens, 32, died in the head-on crash on Kansas Highway 61, two miles north of Preston, Kan., the highway patrol said. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle also died.
Joshua Jamal Townsell, 30, of Omaha, Neb., was the driver of the second vehicle and his juvenile passenger was not identified
According to the KHP report, Stevens was going south on KS 61 when for an unknown reason his vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle, which was going north, head-on.
The crash was reported a little before 3 p.m. Preston is located in Pratt County.
