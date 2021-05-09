A Woodward man died in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon near Boise City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Joe T. Castor, 71, was taken to Cimarron County Memorial Hospital in Boise City where he died with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries, said the OHP.
According to the patrol report, Castor was going east on US Highway 64 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when the bike went off the road and rolled several times. Castor was wearing a helmet, the OHP said.
The accident happened around 12:47 p.m. about a half-mile east of Boise City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.