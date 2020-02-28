Woodward Main Street is competing to win a $25,000 cash prize in a national contest recognizing American’s main streets.
Independent We Stand is a national small business movement and uses its annual contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations, according to a press release.
“We are excited to be part of this contest and have big plans for the prize money,” said Chairman of the Board for Woodward Main Street Jennifer Thompson.
Thompson would use the prize money to continue to build onto the inclusive playground located at Centennial Park.
“The park has a very special meaning to many in our community,” Thompson explained. “I would love to see the addition of a wheelchair accessible swing set and a bathroom facility.”
This is the fifth year the contest has taken place.
“Our Independent We Stand American’s Main Streets contest gives small business owners the opportunity to share their Main Street stories nationwide,” said Independent We Stand Co-Founder Bill Brunelle. “But we know it takes a community to make that possible, so we’re inviting consumers to help recognize their favorite indie businesses.”
It’s Thompson’s hope that the community will rally behind her plan for the playground and vote for Woodward Main Street at MainStreetContest.com. She also hopes the project will draw attention from people across the country to help them win the prize money.
Voting runs until April 19. All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.
