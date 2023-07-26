Since its creation in 1990, Woodward’s Main Street has continued to grow and develop to foster an historical environment and boost economic development. Main Street America and the Oklahoma Main Street Center awarded Woodward Main Street its 2023 accreditation based on its performance in 2022.
The ongoing preservation and beautification of historic Main Street buildings with remodeling, landscaping, and murals has created an appealing downtown for businesses, investors, residents, vendors, and tourists.
“Our Mission is to create a unique and vital downtown that enriches the business community while protecting its rich history,” said Sarah Eckhardt, Woodward Main Street executive director.
In the last few years a series of murals have been painted on downtown buildings. The first mural on Main Street was painted on Building 801 by Kim Hensal.
Larry K Hill painted the mural on the Boyce Electric Building. These and all murals on other downtown Woodward buildings were painted by area artists.
“The Court of Colors” was created by Larry K Hill behind his studios. It continues to expand and draw tourists to Main Street for various events. The Court of Colors has hosted art shows, venders, live entertainment, art workshops, and can be utilized in a variety of ways during the coming months and years.
The outside walls behind Hill’s Studios are home to The Court of Colors. They are decorated with hand-painted murals by a variety of area artists. These artists include Larry K Hill, Amanda Breeden, Amanda Mead, Amber Anderson, Allie Patton, Briana Harris, Kim Hensal, Lacey Hall, Malory Wride, and Mikel Robinson.
Last weekend a variety of volunteers took the time to salvage 500 bricks from the remains of Collins Chiropractic Clinic destroyed by a recent fire. These will help preserve this historic building dating back to 1904. The next phase is to clean all the bricks then create a unique ground design from them at The Court of Colors behind Larry K Hill Studios. A history marker for the bricks will be placed where the bricks are paved, explained Eckhardt.
“Our future goal is to extend the vibe of this great space along 8th Street, and into our alleyways. Many people utilized 8th Street and our alleys during the Food Truck Throw Down. Booking this place for special events and exhibits can be done through Larry Hill.” Eckhardt said.
“Woodward Main Street has an active Board of Directors with members from various professions,” Eckhardt added. “It meets every second Thursday of the month. One thing they all have in common is knowing how vital the Main Street Mission is to our community.”
Since Woodward Main Street is a non-profit, more Friends of Main Street are needed so the organization can continue to grow for community events. As membership grows, Main Street events can also grow. The annual banquet has varied Friendship Levels ranging from $2,500 a table to $250 and includes a variety of membership benefits to each Main Street Friend.
The Woodward Main Street Board members volunteer for a variety of popular events such as the Downtown Food Truck Throw Down, the upcoming Sand Plum Festival, Movies in the Park, Giant Pumpkin Drop and Trick or Treat, Lighted Christmas Parade, Sweet Candy Cash, and the Annual Banquet among others.
“Five years ago, when the Director of Tourism Rachel Van Horn and I each took our respective roles, Main Street and Tourism have become more and more collaborative every year,” Eckhardt said. “Together we host monthly Promotions Meetings which hosts all other agencies that are integral to local events and tourism to discuss upcoming events.
“This meeting has created a foundation that has increased the effectiveness of our campaigns and events by more than 200%. “Almost every event taking place in Woodward has some level of collaboration between Woodward Main Street and Woodward Tourism. As a result, we have been able to change the entire vibe of our downtown historic and shopping district.”
Since Woodward Main Street began, 64 downtown buildings have been rehabbed inside and out, 2,774 hours of volunteer work have been completed, and 59 new businesses have opened.
Plus, continued economic growth has been happening in Woodward during the past four years. The population of Woodward was 12,051 in 2019 and there were $499,500 private reinvestments in the community. Last year the population progressed to 12,133 and private reinvestments totaled $1,348,800.
Eckhardt said Main Street and Tourism are working on their second Sand Plum Festival on Sept. 16.
A highlight will be the Sand Plum Scoot, a USATF 5K and 10K race starting downtown. Additional events during this festival include the Old Farmers and Rodders Exhibit to begin at 9 a.m.; Larry K Hill Studios will have unique art, jewelry, jellies, breads, drinks, and more beginning at 9 a.m.; and the Sand Plum Pageant will begin at the Woodward Arts Theater at 9:30 a.m. The finale of the event will be a 7 p.m. concert in the Woodward Arts Theater.
For more information about downtown Woodward events and businesses you may visit the Woodward Main Street Facebook page, stop by the Woodward Main Street office located at 1102 Main St., or call Sarah Eckhardt, Woodward Main Street Executive Director at (580) 254-8521.
Upcoming events
Sept. 16 - Sand Plum Festival
Sept. 26 - Tools for your Business
Oct. 6 - Movies in the Park
Oct. 26 - Giant Pumpkin Drop, Pet Parade, Trick or Treat
Nov. 24 - Sweet Candy Cash starts
Dec. 1 - Lighted Christmas Parade
