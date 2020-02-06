The Woodward local livestock show will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Woodward County Fairgrounds.
Woodward FFA instructor and sponsor Chip Laubach said some 48 4-H and FFA exhibitors are scheduled at the show.
"We will have around 45 hogs, 15 cattle, 25 sheep and 25 goats," Laubach said.
Show order will be hogs, followed by sheep, goats and cattle.
A premium sale dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds with the sale starting around 6:30 p.m.
The local show is organized by the Woodward Ag Boosters.
All of the money raised at the premium sale goes to the exhibitors.
This is the first in a series of shows coming up. The Woodward County Livestock show is scheduled for Feb. 17-18 and the Woodward District Livestock Show is Feb. 22 through March 3.
Some other upcoming shows in the area include the Sharon-Mutual local show on Sunday, the Mooreland local show on Feb. 10 and Fort Supply's local show on Feb. 16.
