During the week of March 25-31, Oklahoma State University, the Woodward County Cooperative Extension Services, U. S. Department of Agriculture and the Soil Science Society of America will host the 2023 National Collegiate Soil Judging Contest.
The event will bring 240 students from 24 universities to compete.
Organizers said the week will start with students and coaches traveling throughout the county to practice describing the soil profile characteristics at pits that have been dug in fields and pastures. They will also look at soil profiles in road cuts.
The students all qualified through various regional competitions.
Students have learned the skills necessary to describe soil characteristics and use them to classify soils and the best management practices to utilize the soil.
The contest will be conducted on March 30 and 31 with a national championship being awarded at the end of the competition.
