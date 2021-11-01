Woodward High School will host the OSSAA Regional Game Day Cheer and statewide Game Day Pom events on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Twenty four schools from across Oklahoma are scheduled to compete in Game Day Cheer, which includes band dance, crowd leading and fight song performances.
The Game Day Pom event has 28 teams across all classes in Oklahoma. Teams will compete in band dance, band chant and fight song.
In cheer, the top 15 scores will advance to state contest on Nov. 13 in Moore.
The top 15 scores in pom will compete for a state championship on Nov. 12 at Moore.
Game Day Cheer competition starts at 10:30 a.m. with Woodward performing at 10:35 a.m.
In Pom, events start at 1:15 p.m. Woodward's performance is set for 2 p.m.
Tickets are $7 and available online only. The link for tickets will be posted to the ossaa.com homepage on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.