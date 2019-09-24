It’s Homecoming Week in Woodward and that means Woodward alumni are coming to town.
Registration will begin Friday at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and go through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
According to Woodward High School Alumni Association Secretary Denise Holloway, WHS alum will meet Saturday evening at 6 p.m. for the annual banquet in the WHS commons. This year each class year ending in a four or nine will be honored.
Woodward Superintendent Kyle Reynolds and Woodward High School Principal and Graduate Ron Sunderland will speak during the banquet. Three WHS students that received scholarships last year will also have a chance to speak during the event. Holloway said most will have registered for the banquet in advance but if not, tickets can be purchased at the Museum.
Registration at the museum is also a good time to tour the building and catchup with old friends, Holloway said.
Friday’s homecoming activities will also include a pep rally in the afternoon at Boomer Fieldhouse, a downtown parade on Main Street and kickoff for the football game is 7 p.m.
Homecoming coronation ceremonies will start around 6:30 p.m.
