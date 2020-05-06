Social distancing guidelines and all, end of the year activities for Woodward High School will have a different look this year.
The Golden W was held last week and Academic Letterman awards were announced Tuesday night.
Here is the remaining schedule
Thursday, May 7 - Underclassmen awards will be posted on the high school facebook page by 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 10 - Baccalaureate by the Woodward Ministerial Alliance will be broadcast on BoomerTV.net and the Boomer TV YouTube channel.
Tuesday, May 12 - Senior scholarship presentation will be published on the high school facebook page by 6 p.m.
As for graduation a virtual celebration senior slide show is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 on the high school facebook page.
A traditional graduation is planned during the summer, though the date will be determined by safety restrictions concerning COVID-19.
The first date is June 21 at 3 p.m. if restrictions are lifted and the alternate date is July 19 at 3 p.m.
The traditional ceremony will be held at Boomer Fieldhouse as is normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.