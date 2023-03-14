Molly Payne, Woodward High School graduate, won the Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services DRS Excellence in Communications award at People with Disabilities Awareness Day.
“I’m grateful to have a platform to give people a place to share their stories and show just how much we’re all alike,” Payne said.
Payne is the station manager of 1600 KUSH AM Radio in Cushing, working at the station since 2008. According to Melinda Fruendt, Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services director, Payne has interviewed multiple DRS experts for more than an hour each about the 25 of the agency’s disability programs.
“Molly’s interesting questions relax nervous guests and inform her loyal audience about DRS services available to help them succeed,” Fruendt said.
This awards ceremony was the Department of Rehabilitation Services’ 29th People with Disabilities Awareness Day at the Oklahoma History Center and State Capitol. More than 13,000 people have participated in People with Disabilities Day since DRS began hosting the event in 1995.
The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services served 184,082 people in Fiscal Year 2022, according to a press release from the organization.
An estimated 614,800 Oklahomans or 15.8% have disabilities, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
For more information, visit www.okdrs.gov.
