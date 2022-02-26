KINGFISHER - Woodward’s girls stunned sixth-ranked Kingfisher 39-38 in the Area 1 regional basketball semifinals here Saturday night.
Masey Porter’s two free throws with 20.2 seconds left gave the Boomers the lead, and they got a stop defensively as time ran out to qualify for their first area tournament since 2019.
Woodward improved to 17-7 and will play Bethany in the regional finals Tuesday in Kingfisher. Bethany routed Mannford 52-25 on Saturday. Woodward and Bethany met earlier this season with Bethany winning 62-60 on a last-second shot.
The regional final will be at 6:30 p.m. Both teams will advance to the area tournament.
Porter and Thessaly Pfeifer combined for 27 points to pace the Boomers, who got contributions throughout the lineup, especially on the defensive end holding a high-powered Kingfisher offense in check.
In the boys game Saturday, top-ranked Kingfisher used a big second quarter to open up a lead and went on the defeat the Boomers 64-38.
The Yellowjackets, 22-1, led by just a point after one period, 13-12, but exploded for 30 points in the second quarter for a commanding 43-23 halftime lead. The Boomers were unable to really cut into the lead in the second half.
Zach Chavez had 17 points for the Boomers.
Woodward, 12-12, will play Bethany in a 3 p.m. elimination game Monday at Kingfisher. Bethany defeated John Marshall 62-53.
In some other girls games from Saturday, Weatherford and Cleveland advanced in the other Area 1 regional with wins over Clinton and Bristow. Winners in elimination games included Harrah, John Marshall, Tulsa Central and Western Heights.
In other Area 1 boys games, Elk City beat Harrah 60-49, Tulsa Central crushed Berryhill 95-47, Cleveland beat Bristow 46-36, Mannford edged McLoud 50-47, Weatherford edged Douglass 65-62 and Clinton blasted Western Heights 84-49.
Saturday basketball scores
Area tournaments
Girls
Boise City 65, Kremlin-Hillsdale 32
Okeene 39, Tyrone 32
Paden 53, Welch 47
LeFlore 56, Stringtown 50
Temple 43, Blair 16
Sentinel 14, Roff 18
Navajo 56, Calumet 52
Seiling 65, Thomas 46
Laverne 51, Arapaho-Butler 40
Stuart 56, Foyil 26
Crowder 42, Red Oak 28
Silo 81, Savanna 29
Boys
Earlsboro 61, Coyle 46
Timberlake 49, Tyrone 45
Big Pasture 58, Maud 42
Pittsburg 64, Battiest 33
Alex 50, Sentinel 45
Goodwell 55, Indiahoma 38
Calvin 54, Boswell 36
Arapaho-Butler 43, Seiling 42
Davenport 51, Porter 50
Southwest Covenant 60, Carnegie 53
Riverfield Country Day 56, Stuart 50
Regent Prep 42, Okay 24
Caddo 62, Red Oak 44
Vici 66, Mooreland 60 (overtime)
Canute 63, Calumet 45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.