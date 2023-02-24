Woodward’s girls defeated Blanchard 44-34 on Friday to move into the regional consolation finals in Class 4A Area 1 basketball tournament.

The Boomers, 14-11, will face Elk City at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford High School. Elk City defeated Pauls Valley on Thursday.

It will be a rematch of the district game that saw Elk City claim a 38-36 victory.

Woodward’s boys saw their season end with a 69-43 loss to Classen SAS on Friday.

The Boomers finish at 10-15.

In the state wrestling championships at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City, Woodward’s Julio Gomez moved into the 120-pound consolation semifinals with a pin of Karsten Holmes from Blanchard. Gomez will wrestle Dylan Bratt of Chickasha for a spot in the medal round.

Gomez started the day with a pin over a Poteau wrestler, then lost to Braden Potts of Tuttle in the first round.

Three other Woodward wrestlers lost in the wrestle in match. Hayden Hillyer dropped a 2-1 decision and L. J. Mason was pinned. On the girls side, Aleah Chase lost by pin.

*****

In area basketball, Lomega outlasted Leedey 77-75 in overtime to earn a trip to state in the Class B Area 1 girls tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.

Leedey faces Arnett at 6 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to state.

In the boys area final Calumet downed Goodwell 56-47 and advances to state.

Goodwell will play Leedey, a winner over Vici at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the second state tournament berth in the area.

Seiling’s girls cruised past Frontier 81-29 to reach the Class A state tournament. In the boys game, Okay edged Seiling 57-55 in overtime. Seiling will play Ripley for a state berth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The tournament is at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.

Ripley advanced by eliminating Laverne 42-40.

Both Okarche teams also advanced to state.

Friday’s playoff games

Class B Girls

Mountain View-Gotebo 42, Fort Cobb-Broxton 32

Arnett 66, Dover 49

Lomega 77, Leedey 75 (overtime)

Hammon 59, Lookeba-Sickles 29

Kiowa 36, Roff 21

Varnum 44, Whitesboro 43

Pittsburg 48, Buffalo Valley 32

Calvin 45, South Coffeyville 20

Class B Boys

Leedey 48, Vici 43

Kinta 55, Moss 26

Sentinel 64, Big Pasture 29

Earlsboro 40, Paden 29

Buffalo Valley 38, Roff 34

Glencoe 69, Stringtown 55

Fort Cobb-Broxton 63, Duke 42

Calumet 56, Goodwell 47

Class A Girls

Quinton 46, Keota 34

Canute 51, Turpin 33

Caddo 34, Cyril 32

Arapaho-Butler 49, Okeene 28

Okarche 48, Vanoss 47

Oklahoma Bible 39, Waukomis 35

Riverside 53, Red Oak 31

Seiling 81, Frontier 29

Class A Boys

Ripley 42, Laverne 40

Apache 36, Caddo 29

Texhoma 59, Cyril 58

Drummond 53, Velma-Alma 44

Rattan 62, Riverfield Country Day 61

Okarche 70, Vanoss 66

Okay 57, Seiling 55 (overtime)

Liberty 65, Allen 34

