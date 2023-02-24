Woodward’s girls defeated Blanchard 44-34 on Friday to move into the regional consolation finals in Class 4A Area 1 basketball tournament.
The Boomers, 14-11, will face Elk City at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford High School. Elk City defeated Pauls Valley on Thursday.
It will be a rematch of the district game that saw Elk City claim a 38-36 victory.
Woodward’s boys saw their season end with a 69-43 loss to Classen SAS on Friday.
The Boomers finish at 10-15.
In the state wrestling championships at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City, Woodward’s Julio Gomez moved into the 120-pound consolation semifinals with a pin of Karsten Holmes from Blanchard. Gomez will wrestle Dylan Bratt of Chickasha for a spot in the medal round.
Gomez started the day with a pin over a Poteau wrestler, then lost to Braden Potts of Tuttle in the first round.
Three other Woodward wrestlers lost in the wrestle in match. Hayden Hillyer dropped a 2-1 decision and L. J. Mason was pinned. On the girls side, Aleah Chase lost by pin.
*****
In area basketball, Lomega outlasted Leedey 77-75 in overtime to earn a trip to state in the Class B Area 1 girls tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse on Friday.
Leedey faces Arnett at 6 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to state.
In the boys area final Calumet downed Goodwell 56-47 and advances to state.
Goodwell will play Leedey, a winner over Vici at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the second state tournament berth in the area.
Seiling’s girls cruised past Frontier 81-29 to reach the Class A state tournament. In the boys game, Okay edged Seiling 57-55 in overtime. Seiling will play Ripley for a state berth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The tournament is at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
Ripley advanced by eliminating Laverne 42-40.
Both Okarche teams also advanced to state.
Friday’s playoff games
Class B Girls
Mountain View-Gotebo 42, Fort Cobb-Broxton 32
Arnett 66, Dover 49
Lomega 77, Leedey 75 (overtime)
Hammon 59, Lookeba-Sickles 29
Kiowa 36, Roff 21
Varnum 44, Whitesboro 43
Pittsburg 48, Buffalo Valley 32
Calvin 45, South Coffeyville 20
Class B Boys
Leedey 48, Vici 43
Kinta 55, Moss 26
Sentinel 64, Big Pasture 29
Earlsboro 40, Paden 29
Buffalo Valley 38, Roff 34
Glencoe 69, Stringtown 55
Fort Cobb-Broxton 63, Duke 42
Calumet 56, Goodwell 47
Class A Girls
Quinton 46, Keota 34
Canute 51, Turpin 33
Caddo 34, Cyril 32
Arapaho-Butler 49, Okeene 28
Okarche 48, Vanoss 47
Oklahoma Bible 39, Waukomis 35
Riverside 53, Red Oak 31
Seiling 81, Frontier 29
Class A Boys
Ripley 42, Laverne 40
Apache 36, Caddo 29
Texhoma 59, Cyril 58
Drummond 53, Velma-Alma 44
Rattan 62, Riverfield Country Day 61
Okarche 70, Vanoss 66
Okay 57, Seiling 55 (overtime)
Liberty 65, Allen 34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.