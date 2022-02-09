ALVA - Woodward's girls completed a season sweep of the Alva Goldbugs here Tuesday night.
The Boomers, 13-7, broke open a close game in the second half to win 54-28.
In the boys game, Alva defeated the Boomers for the third time, 45-36.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored 24 points as the girls went to 3-0 over Alva this season. Masey Porter added 10 points, Averi Edwards nine, Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher seven and Riley Moore four.
Alva tied the game 21-21 late in the second period for a three-pointer by Douglas-Fisher gave the Boomers a 24-21 lead at the break.
The second half was pretty much all Boomers as they held the Goldbugs to just seven points in the final 16 minutes.
Porter scored eight of her points in the decisive second half.
Alva's boys hit some late free throws to down the Boomers in a game that was close most of the way.
Woodward started fast and led 10-4 after one quarter. Alva battled back to lead 22-19 at the half. The Goldbugs held a one-point lead after three quarters and it was still close until the last few minutes.
Kash Shipley led the Boomers with 15 points and Jake Mead scored 11. Zach Chavez had six points and Jesus Cano four.
The Boomers are 9-11 on the season.
Kyler Penko led Alva with 23 points.
The Boomers host Altus on Friday, then close the regular season next Tuesday with senior night games against Sayre.
*****
Area scores
Tuesday's games
High school girls
Elk City 52, Altus 12
Weatherford 76, Anadarko 22
Arapaho-Butler 62, Leedey 32
Arnett 49, Erick 30
Hooker 64, Beaver 16
Buffalo 43, Waynoka 32
Canute 41, Corn Bible Academy 36
Okarche 65, Cashion 47
Kingfisher 61, Clinton 23
Okeene 44, Drummond 25
Laverne 51, Forgan 25
Lomega 83, Pond Creek-Hunter 30
Pioneer 38, Timberlake 17
Sayre 49, Mangum 32
Seiling 74, Watonga 49
Turpin 59, Elkhart, Kan. 49
Waukomis 72, Cimarron 34
High school boys
Elk City 69, Altus 46
Weatherford 59, Anadarko 57
Arapaho-Butler 66, Leedey 51
Erick 57, Arnett 41
Buffalo 51, Waynoka 36
Canute 58, Corn Bible Academy 34
Cashion 63, Okarche 49
Waukomis 57, Cimarron 33
Kingfisher 72, Clinton 52
Drummond 65, Okeene 31
Laverne 50, Forgan 43 (overtime)
Lomega 61, Pond Creek-Hunter 33
Mangum 61, Sayre 50
Seiling 73, Watonga 65
Monday's games
High school girls
Boise City 65, Felt 35
Cashion 47, Crescent 18
Elk City 45, Chickasha 44
Duke 70, Mountain View-Gotebo 45
Mooreland 29, Fairview 28
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 55, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 31
Forgan 45, Goodwell 29
Geary 47, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 19
Kremlin-Hillsdale 44, Waukomis 35
Ringwood 76, Medford 37
Texhoma 58, Shattuck 47
Thomas 53, Hennessey 24
High school boys
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 73, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 22
Boise City 66, Felt 24
Cherokee 41, Burlington 30
Cashion 56, Crescent 35
Elk City 66, Chickasha 64
Pioneer 42, Dover 28
Mountain View-Gotebo 47, Duke 26
Fairview 53, Mooreland 41
Goodwell 65, Forgan 52
Hennessey 60, Thomas 28
Waukomis 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 46
Ringwood 49, Medford 36
Texhoma 50, Shattuck 45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.