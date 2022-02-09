ALVA - Woodward's girls completed a season sweep of the Alva Goldbugs here Tuesday night.

The Boomers, 13-7, broke open a close game in the second half to win 54-28.

In the boys game, Alva defeated the Boomers for the third time, 45-36.

Thessaly Pfeifer scored 24 points as the girls went to 3-0 over Alva this season. Masey Porter added 10 points, Averi Edwards nine, Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher seven and Riley Moore four.

Alva tied the game 21-21 late in the second period for a three-pointer by Douglas-Fisher gave the Boomers a 24-21 lead at the break.

The second half was pretty much all Boomers as they held the Goldbugs to just seven points in the final 16 minutes.

Porter scored eight of her points in the decisive second half.

Alva's boys hit some late free throws to down the Boomers in a game that was close most of the way.

Woodward started fast and led 10-4 after one quarter. Alva battled back to lead 22-19 at the half. The Goldbugs held a one-point lead after three quarters and it was still close until the last few minutes.

Kash Shipley led the Boomers with 15 points and Jake Mead scored 11. Zach Chavez had six points and Jesus Cano four.

The Boomers are 9-11 on the season.

Kyler Penko led Alva with 23 points.

The Boomers host Altus on Friday, then close the regular season next Tuesday with senior night games against Sayre.

*****

Area scores

Tuesday's games

High school girls

Elk City 52, Altus 12

Weatherford 76, Anadarko 22

Arapaho-Butler 62, Leedey 32

Arnett 49, Erick 30

Hooker 64, Beaver 16

Buffalo 43, Waynoka 32

Canute 41, Corn Bible Academy 36

Okarche 65, Cashion 47

Kingfisher 61, Clinton 23

Okeene 44, Drummond 25

Laverne 51, Forgan 25

Lomega 83, Pond Creek-Hunter 30

Pioneer 38, Timberlake 17

Sayre 49, Mangum 32

Seiling 74, Watonga 49

Turpin 59, Elkhart, Kan. 49

Waukomis 72, Cimarron 34

High school boys

Elk City 69, Altus 46

Weatherford 59, Anadarko 57

Arapaho-Butler 66, Leedey 51

Erick 57, Arnett 41

Buffalo 51, Waynoka 36

Canute 58, Corn Bible Academy 34

Cashion 63, Okarche 49

Waukomis 57, Cimarron 33

Kingfisher 72, Clinton 52

Drummond 65, Okeene 31

Laverne 50, Forgan 43 (overtime)

Lomega 61, Pond Creek-Hunter 33

Mangum 61, Sayre 50

Seiling 73, Watonga 65

Monday's games

High school girls

Boise City 65, Felt 35

Cashion 47, Crescent 18

Elk City 45, Chickasha 44

Duke 70, Mountain View-Gotebo 45

Mooreland 29, Fairview 28

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 55, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 31

Forgan 45, Goodwell 29

Geary 47, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 19

Kremlin-Hillsdale 44, Waukomis 35

Ringwood 76, Medford 37

Texhoma 58, Shattuck 47

Thomas 53,    Hennessey 24

High school boys

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 73, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 22

Boise City 66, Felt 24

Cherokee 41, Burlington 30

Cashion 56, Crescent 35

Elk City 66, Chickasha 64

Pioneer 42, Dover 28

Mountain View-Gotebo 47, Duke 26

Fairview 53, Mooreland 41

Goodwell 65, Forgan 52

Hennessey 60, Thomas 28

Waukomis 52, Kremlin-Hillsdale 46

Ringwood 49, Medford 36

Texhoma 50, Shattuck 45

