Woodward’s girls earned a spot in the championship game of the Compass Athletics Winter Classic with a 78-49 win over previously undefeated Guymon at Boomer Fieldhouse.
For the Boomers, 3-1, this will be the first trip to the title game in the four-year history of the tournament. Woodward will play Glenpool, a 60-53 winner over Yukon in the first semifinal.
The championship game is set for a 7 p.m. start Saturday.
Coach Lacy Moore got significant contributions from everyone as the Boomers battled foul trouble a good portion of the game.
At one point, the Boomers had three starters on the bench with three fouls and continued to pull away from the Tigers.
In that second period, Michelle Ibarra scored seven of her nine points off the bench and Lily Luckett hit clutch three pointers.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 26 points despite missing significant time due to fouls. Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer had a big night with 15 points. Ibarra finished with nine, Luckett and Jocelyn Treece with eight each and Averi Edwards had six. Riley Moore finished with four points and Keeli Cope had two.
Guymon, now 3-1, was led by Yeraldy Ruiz with 22 points and Haeley Vasquez scored 20.
In the afternoon consolation round, the Woodward boys bounced back from a last-second loss to Glenpool with a 46-33 victory over Guymon.
The Boomers led 19-17 at halftime and pulled away in the fourth period.
Kash Shipley led the Boomers with 22 points and Caden Reid scored 11. Carter Reid had seven points, Kyle Martin five and Hunter Moseley one.
The Boomers will face Hoops for Christ in the consolation finals Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The boys championship game will have Nathan Hale out of Tulsa facing Yukon or Glenpool. Hale defeated Guthrie 54-39 in the semfinals. Yukon and Glenpool were playing the late game.
In other games on Friday, on the boys side Hoops for Christ beat Altus 45-32. In girls games, Lawton Eisenhower defeated the Elk City JV team 63-36 and Guthrie downed Altus 71-45.
Thursday high school basketball scores
High school girls
Compass Athletics Winter Classic
Yukon 71, Altus 20
Glenpool 59, Guthrie 54
Guymon 62, Lawton Eisenhower 51
Woodward 70, Elk City JV 22 – Woodward scoring; Thessaly Pfeifer 36, Michelle Ibarra 8, Jocelyn Treece 7, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 7, Averi Edwards 4, Riley Moore 3, Lily Luckett 2, Keeli Cope 2.
Area scores
Alva 69, South Barber, Kan. 8
Arapaho-Butler 34, Leedey 27
Arnett 61, Canton 40
Coyle 54, Billings 9
Chisholm 36, Blackwell 20
Booker, Texas 21, Boise City 25
Byng 61, Clinton 29
Canute 43, Sentinel 41
Merritt 68, Cheyenne-Reydon 23
Civington-Douglas 47, DCLA 31
Lomega 84, Crescent 27
Dover 66, Sharon-Mutual 28
Drummond 50, Ringwood 17
Erick 33, Glencoe 32
Okeene 35, Fairview 32
Garber 70, Enid JV 32
Goodwell 45, Texhoma JV 16
Frontier 79, Hennessey 47
Hooker 56, Newkirk 17
Kingfisher 56,Moore JV 24
Kremlin-Hillsdale 58, Timberlake 16
Thomas 52, Mangum 31
Medford 32, Hillsdale Christian 14
Turpin 44, Mooreland 28
Pond Creek-Hunter 27, South Haven, Kan. 21
Sayre 53, Mooreland JV 8
Seiling 68, Alva JV 12
Texhoma 54, Vici 45
Tyrone 43, Yarbrough 17
Waukomis 37, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 26
High school boys
Compass Athletics Winter Classic
Yukon 67, Guymon 43
Nathan Hale 46, Hoops for Christ 29
Guthrie 86, Altus 51
Glenpool 62, Woodward 60 – Woodward scoring: Kash Shipley 26, Carter Reid 9, Caden Reid 6, Kyle Martin 4, Hunter Moseley 9, Nathan Neill 4, Joshua Hagemeier 2.
Area scores
Alva 75, Enid JV 41
Arapaho-Butler 43, Hammon 24
Lomega 82, Arnett 67
Pioneer 55, Billings 28
Tyrone 38, Boise City 35
Ap;ache55,Watonga 36
Calumet 88, Fairview JV 13
Canute 52, Merritt 51
Garber 40, Cashion 43
Cherokee 43, Canton 41
Prague 46, Clinton 39
Covington-Douglas 33, South Haven, Kan. 27
Crescent53, Okeene 18
Dover 45, Sharon-Mutual 40 (overtime)
Drummond 79, DCLA 47
Vici 55, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 22
Goodwell 62, Felt 39
Frontier 32, Regent Prep 33
Garber 50,Cashion 54
Hobart 85, Thomas 23
Hooker 48, Perry 31
Leedey 61, Sweetwater 23
Medford 59, Hillsdale Christian 34
Moorleand 52, Waukomis 37
Mulhall-Orlando 48, Burlington 38
Okarche 95, Tonkawa 45
Pond Creek-Hunter 57, Kremlin-Hillsdale 43
Turpn 46, Sayre 31
Timberlake 56, Ringwood 52
