Woodward’s girls earned a spot in the championship game of the Compass Athletics Winter Classic with a 78-49 win over previously undefeated Guymon at Boomer Fieldhouse.

For the Boomers, 3-1, this will be the first trip to the title game in the four-year history of the tournament. Woodward will play Glenpool, a 60-53 winner over Yukon in the first semifinal.

The championship game is set for a 7 p.m. start Saturday.

Coach Lacy Moore got significant contributions from everyone as the Boomers battled foul trouble a good portion of the game.

At one point, the Boomers had three starters on the bench with three fouls and continued to pull away from the Tigers.

In that second period, Michelle Ibarra scored seven of her nine points off the bench and Lily Luckett hit clutch three pointers.

Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 26 points despite missing significant time due to fouls. Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer had a big night with 15 points. Ibarra finished with nine, Luckett and Jocelyn Treece with eight each and Averi Edwards had six. Riley Moore finished with four points and Keeli Cope had two.

Guymon, now 3-1, was led by Yeraldy Ruiz with 22 points and Haeley Vasquez scored 20.

In the afternoon consolation round, the Woodward boys bounced back from a last-second loss to Glenpool with a 46-33 victory over Guymon.

The Boomers led 19-17 at halftime and pulled away in the fourth period.

Kash Shipley led the Boomers with 22 points and Caden Reid scored 11. Carter Reid had seven points, Kyle Martin five and Hunter Moseley one.

The Boomers will face Hoops for Christ in the consolation finals Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The boys championship game will have Nathan Hale out of Tulsa facing Yukon or Glenpool. Hale defeated Guthrie 54-39 in the semfinals. Yukon and Glenpool were playing the late game.

In other games on Friday, on the boys side Hoops for Christ beat Altus 45-32. In girls games, Lawton Eisenhower defeated the Elk City JV team 63-36 and Guthrie downed Altus 71-45.

Thursday high school basketball scores

High school girls

Compass Athletics Winter Classic

Yukon 71, Altus 20

Glenpool 59, Guthrie 54

Guymon 62, Lawton Eisenhower 51

Woodward 70, Elk City JV 22 – Woodward scoring; Thessaly Pfeifer 36, Michelle Ibarra 8, Jocelyn Treece 7, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 7, Averi Edwards 4, Riley Moore 3, Lily Luckett 2, Keeli Cope 2.

Area scores

Alva 69, South Barber, Kan. 8

Arapaho-Butler 34, Leedey 27

Arnett 61, Canton 40

Coyle 54, Billings 9

Chisholm 36, Blackwell 20

Booker, Texas 21, Boise City 25

Byng 61, Clinton 29

Canute 43, Sentinel 41

Merritt 68, Cheyenne-Reydon 23

Civington-Douglas 47, DCLA 31

Lomega 84, Crescent 27

Dover 66, Sharon-Mutual 28

Drummond 50, Ringwood 17

Erick 33, Glencoe 32

Okeene 35, Fairview 32

Garber 70, Enid JV 32

Goodwell 45, Texhoma JV 16

Frontier 79, Hennessey 47

Hooker 56, Newkirk 17

Kingfisher 56,Moore JV 24

Kremlin-Hillsdale 58, Timberlake 16

Thomas 52, Mangum 31

Medford 32, Hillsdale Christian 14

Turpin 44, Mooreland 28

Pond Creek-Hunter 27, South Haven, Kan. 21

Sayre 53, Mooreland JV 8

Seiling 68, Alva JV 12

Texhoma 54, Vici 45

Tyrone 43, Yarbrough 17

Waukomis 37, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 26

High school boys

Compass Athletics Winter Classic

Yukon 67, Guymon 43

Nathan Hale 46, Hoops for Christ 29

Guthrie 86, Altus 51

Glenpool 62, Woodward 60 – Woodward scoring: Kash Shipley 26, Carter Reid 9, Caden Reid 6, Kyle Martin 4, Hunter Moseley 9, Nathan Neill 4, Joshua Hagemeier 2.

Area scores

Alva 75, Enid JV 41

Arapaho-Butler 43, Hammon 24

Lomega 82, Arnett 67

Pioneer 55, Billings 28

Tyrone 38, Boise City 35

Ap;ache55,Watonga 36

Calumet 88, Fairview JV 13

Canute 52, Merritt 51

Garber 40, Cashion 43

Cherokee 43, Canton 41

Prague 46, Clinton 39

Covington-Douglas 33, South Haven, Kan. 27

Crescent53, Okeene 18

Dover 45, Sharon-Mutual 40 (overtime)

Drummond 79, DCLA 47

Vici 55, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 22

Goodwell 62, Felt 39

Frontier 32, Regent Prep 33

Garber 50,Cashion 54

Hobart 85, Thomas 23

Hooker 48, Perry 31

Leedey 61, Sweetwater 23

Medford 59, Hillsdale Christian 34

Moorleand 52, Waukomis 37

Mulhall-Orlando 48, Burlington 38

Okarche 95, Tonkawa 45

Pond Creek-Hunter 57, Kremlin-Hillsdale 43

Turpn 46, Sayre 31

Timberlake 56, Ringwood 52

