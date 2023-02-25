Woodward’s girls came from behind in the fourth period to defeat Elk City 46-40 and win the Class 4A regional consolation basketball championship at Weatherford High School Saturday.
Elk City edged the Boomers 38-36 in the district last week and took a 32-29 lead into the fourth quarter of this game.
The Boomers, though, stormed back to gain command and hit free throws late to seal their 15th win against l1 losses this season.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 25 points, Bryleigh Douglas Fischer scored 11 and Avery Edwards nine. Khloe Clemence had the Boomers other point.
The Boomers earned their second consecutive area tournament spot and will play next Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against Bristow or Bethany in the consolation bracket.
The Boomers will need three more wins to reach the state tournament.
*****
Woodward’s Julio Gomez lost in the consolation semifinals at the Class 4A state wrestling championships on Friday to a wrestler from Chickasha. Gomez went 2-2 in the state tournament.
