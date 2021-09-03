Persistent lightning led to postponement of the Woodward-Clinton football game scheduled Friday night at Boomer Stadium.
The two schools agreed to move the game until 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 4).
It is the season opener for both schools.
Jayne Daisy Frisinger, 87, of Guymon OK, passed away Monday morning July 26, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County. Jayne, the daughter of Alvin and Joy (Crow) Graham, was born February 12, 1934 in Rhame, ND. Jayne was a retired clerk, having worked in retail sales the majority of he…
55-year-old resident of Gage. Passed August 31. Graveside memorial service, Wednesday, September 8, 10:00 a.m., Gage Cemetery. Shaw Funeral Home of Shattuck.
