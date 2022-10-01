Woodward FFA results from the Oklahoma Youth Expo shooting sports finals.
Trap
Team 4th overall Sr. team
Brody Patten 8th individual
Teton Dixon 10th individual
Dayne Harris 10th individual
Sporting Clays
Team 4th overall Sr. team
Rance Bay 4th individual
Teton Dixon 2nd individual
Teton Dixon 2nd place overall senior division
Overall Reserve Champion Shotgun Sports Team (for both trap and sporting clays combined)
Team consisted of Seniors - Brody Patten, Teton Dixon and Karlie Wier and Juniors - Dayne Harris and Rance Bay
