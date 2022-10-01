shooting sports

Woodward's senior FFA shooting sports team

Woodward FFA results from the Oklahoma Youth Expo shooting sports finals.

Trap

Team 4th overall Sr. team

Brody Patten 8th individual

Teton Dixon 10th individual

Dayne Harris 10th individual

Sporting Clays

Team 4th overall Sr. team

Rance Bay 4th individual

Teton Dixon 2nd individual

Teton Dixon 2nd place overall senior division

Overall Reserve Champion Shotgun Sports Team (for both trap and sporting clays combined)

Team consisted of Seniors - Brody Patten, Teton Dixon and Karlie Wier and Juniors - Dayne Harris and Rance Bay

