Staff reports
Results after the slack and first performance at the Woodward Elks Rodeo on Wednedsay.
The second rodeo performance is at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The rodeo runs through Saturday.
Bareback riding leaders: 1. (tie) Hunter Green, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Pendlton Whisky's Black Kat, and Caleb Bennett, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Rustler, 84 points each; 3. Tilden Hooper, 82.5; 4. Richmond Champion, 80; 5. Briar Dittmer, 78; 6. Logan Corbett, 76.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Tanner Brunner, 3.8 seconds; 2. (tie) Nick Guy and Bridger Anderson, 4.0 each; 4. Will Lummus, 4.1; 5. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Cody Devers, 4.2 each.
Team roping leaders: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.4 seconds; 2. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin and Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy, 4.9 each; 5. Reno Stoebner/Lane Siggins, 5.0; 6. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 5.1.
Breakaway roping leaders: 1. Randi Holliday, 3.2 seconds; 2. (tie) Karson Stevens and Jackie Crawford, 4.5 seconds; 4. (tie) Cassidy Boggs and Cacee Sue Taulman, 4.7 seconds; 6. Micah Samples, 5.4 seconds.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Brody Cress, 87 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Pendleton Whisky's Four Aces; 2. Colt Gordon, 82.5; 3. Wyatt Casper, 79; 4. Cort Scheer, 77; 5. Tegan Smith, 75; 6. Lefty Holman, 74.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 8.6 seconds; 2. Hagen Houck, 9.1; 3. Marty Yates, 9.4; 4. (tie) King Pickett and Luke Madsen, 9.6 each; 6. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Richard Newton, 9.9 each.
Barrel racing: First round leaders: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.06 seconds; 2. Britany Diaz, 17.12; 3. Sidney Forrest, 17.13; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 17.17; 5. Dona Kay Rule, 17.20; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.21.
Bull riding leaders: 1. TJ Gray, 84.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Cash Flow; 2. Colten Fritzlan, 82; no other qualified rides.
Total payoff: $152,463. Stock contractor: Beutler & Son Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Powder River Rodeo.
