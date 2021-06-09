Woodward Elks Rodeo results after Monday's steer roping and Tuesday's slack.
Steer wresting leaders
1, Dakota Eldridge, 3.4. 2, Clayton Hass, 3.7. 3, Curtis Cassidy and Joe Nelson, 3.8. 5, Jay Wiliamson, 3.9. 6, Jacob Edler, Marcus Theriot and Logan Wiseman, 4.1.
Team roping leaders
1, Dustin Egusquiza-Travis Graves, 4.7. 2, Curry Kirchner-Austin Rogers, 4.8. 3, Joshua Torres-Jonathan Torres, 6.1. 4, Jake Clay-Rance Doyle, 6.7. 5, Jesse Stipes-Casey Stipes, 7.0. 6, Casey Hicks-Steve Orth, 7.1. 7, Nelson Wyatt-Levi Lord, 9.5. 8, Clay Smith-Jade Corkill, 9.8.
Tie down roping
1, Shane Hanchey, 8.4. 2, Beau Cooper and Eli Barger, 8.5. 4, Tyler Prcin and Weston Hughes, 8.8. 6, Tyler Milligan and Ty Harris, 8.9. 8, Ryan Jarrett, Will Howell and Neil Dove, 9.0.
Barrel racing
1, Kylee Scribner, 17.01. 2, Dena Kirkpatrick, 17.29. 3, Cindy Smith and Hailey Kinsel, 17.31. 5. Shali Lord, Timber Allenbrand and Taylor Reazin, 17.32. 8, Amanda Welsh, 17.37.
Steer roping
First round: 1, Bryce Davis, 11.7, $1,675. 2, Rocky Patterson, 13.0, $1.386. 3, Scott Snedecor, 13.5, $1,097. 4, Jason Stockton, 13.6, $809. 5, Shay Good, 14.6, $520. 6, Cody Lee and Corey Ross, 15.3, $144.
Second round: 1, Taylor Santos, 13.1, $1,675. 2, John E. Bland, 13.4, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty and Jess Tierney, 13.5, $953. 5, Cody Lee, 13.6, $520. 6, Coy Thompson, 14.0, $289.
Third round: 1, Dalton Walker, 11.2, $1,675. 2, Trent Johnson, 11.6, $1,386. 3, Landon McClaugherty, 11.8, $1,097. 4, Vin Fisher and Cash Myers, 12.4, $644. 6, Thomas Smith, 12.5, $289.
Average: 1, Corey Ross, 43.6, $2,512. 2, Taylor Santos, 44.7, $2,079. 3, Mike Chase, 45.4, $1,646. 4 Rocky Patterson, 46.6, $1,213. 5, Brady Garten, 47.0, $780. 6, Cole Patterson 50.8, $433.
