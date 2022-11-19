Woodward Education Foundation members made the rounds Thursday handing out their fall grants to teachers.
Here is a list of the grants awarded:
Sarah Braley, Horace Mann EL teacher – Libros Para Todos (Books For All), $500
Sonya Covalt, Middle School South ELA teacher – Stand up for Learning!, $1,622
Jan Davis, Katelyn Pierce, Garrett Rodriguez, Elementary music teachers – Walking to the Beat of Their Own Drum, $1,992.75
Denise Clark, Middle School FACS teacher – Blessed Beyond the Measure, $1,999.18
Kathleen White, Middle School Geography teacher – Active Geography, $1,273.74
Ellie Pryor, Elementary library – Book Munchers: Lunch Book Club, $984.47
Sara Grunewald – High School Algebra II/Pre-Calculus and Calculus teacher – New Calculators add to Present & Future Success, $1424.15.
Grants for the fall totaled $9,796.29.
Since the education foundation’s inception in 1989, over $500,000 has been awarded in grants, staff development and artists in residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.