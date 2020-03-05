The Woodward Education Association is now accepting scholarship applications for an education student.
According to WEA Member Amy Whitewater, the scholarship was created in 1970 to be granted each year to a Woodward High School graduate majoring in education, who is preparing to begin, or is currently practicing teaching.
“The semester of student teaching and the first year in the classroom are very expensive,” said Whitewater. “New teachers spend several hundred dollars on required teacher education tests. They also have the expense of setting up a classroom for the first time, which can be very overwhelming. The scholarship can be used to help ease the burden of all those first-year costs.”
The scholarship is funded by the WEA through membership dues and fundraisers conducted throughout the year.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
• Must be a graduate of Woodward High School
GPA of 2.75 or above
• Must be student teaching or entering the student teaching semester
• Essay - “Why I have chosen teaching as a profession” (less than 500 words)
Two references from non-family members
Applications are due by Wednesday, April 15. Applications are available for pick up from WEA Scholarship Committee Chairperson Amy Howard at Woodward High School or can be requested by email at amhoward@woodwardps.net.
