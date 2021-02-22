Results from Monday’s gilt show at the 87th Woodward District Livestock Show.
Berkshire
Class 1 - 1 and reserve champion, Maddy Beiswanger, Alva. 2, Bradix Greer, Sweetwater. 3, Cady Bulls, Cimarron 4-H. 4, Lincoln Martin, Guymon.
Class 2 - 1 and breed champion, Kelsey Dowdle, Leedey. 2, Mollie Noyes, Hooker. 3, Abbie Barton, Cheyenne. 4, Adalyn Compston, Woodward.
Class 3 - 1, Kelsey Broaddus, Boise City. 2, Carmen Winget, Boise City.
Chester
Class 1 - 1, Aubren Harland, Boise City. 2, Keaton Ferguson, Texhoma. 3, Kanon Dirickson, Leedey.
Class 2 - 1 and breed champion, Kolby Kamp, Laverne. 2 and reserve champion, Kasey Dunkin, Woodward. 3, Molly Ritter, Hooker.
Duroc
Class 1 - 1, Travis Harley, Hammon. 2, Jocelyn Pope, Laverne. 3, David Whitley, Taloga. 4, Jaydelyn Dobrinski, Arnett. 5, John Lindley, Guymon. 6, Jacob Hunter, Seiling.
Class 2 - 1, Trent Barton, Cheyenne. 2, Asbrie Heaton, Alva. 3, Colter Cockrell, Reydon. 4, Colter Cockrell, Reydon.
Class 3 - 1 and breed champion, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka. 2 and reserve champion, Bradix Greer, Sweetwater. 3, Halea Locke, Hooker. 4, Mollies Noyes, Hooker.
Class 4 - 1, Reagan Werner, Hooker. 2, Molly Ritter, Hooker. 3, Kaylee Johnson, Sweetwater.
Hampshire
Class 1 - 1 and breed champion, Jace Fowler, Boise City. 2 and reserve champion, Kynlea Myers, Goodwell.
Hereford
Class 1 - 1, Joslyn Burchett, Sharon-Mutual. 2, Shaylee Gonzales, Fargo. 3, William Graves, Fargo. 4, Maddie Flanagan, Hooker.
Class 2 - 1 and breed champion, Kylei Myers, Hooker. 2 and reserve champion, Halea Locke, Hooker. 3, Cadey Bulls, Cimarron County.
Landrace
1 and breed champion - Keaten Adams, Leedey.
Poland
Class 1 - 1 and breed champion, Payden Nusser, Alva. 2, Kylei Myers, Hooker.
Class 2 - 1 and reserve champion, Koby Bancroft, Fargo. 2, Abbie Barton, Cheyenne. 3, Nate Scott, Laverne. 4, Sam Scott, Laverne.
Class 3 - 1, Dawson Strecker, Guymon. 2, Rowdy Cole, Sharon-Mutual.
Spot
Class 1 - 1, Annie Schneider, Seiling. 2, Wyatt Coffin, Cheyenne. 3, Jalynn Black, Taloga. 4, Zackary Harris, Woodward. 5, Jacob Hunter, Seiling. 6, Marissa Watson, Fargo.
Class 2 - 1 and breed champion, Hudsyn Boren, Leedey. 2 and reserve champion, Jaci Coffin, Cheyenne. 3, Arlie Mitchell, Vici. 4, Mollie Noyes, Hooker.
Class 3 - 1, Colby Bulls, Cimarron County. 2, Jace Fowler, Boise City.
York
Class 1 - 1, Jalynn Black, Taloga. 2, Erica Kline, Woodward. 3, Braylee Moyer, Cheyenne.
Class 2 - 1, Keaton Ferguson, Texhoma. 2, Josie Gutierrez, Guymon.
Class 3 - 1 and breed champion, Karlie Snow, Aline-Cleo. 2 and reserve champion, Kaylin Brown Woodward. 3, MaKale Hamil, Arnett.
Light colored commercial
Class 1 - 1, Kysen Adams, Leedey. 2, Hudsyn Boren, Leedey. 3, Kacie Pettus, Alva. 4, Payson Merrill, Guymon.
Class 2 - 1, Laren Smith, Cheyenne. 2, Kyler Shepard, Waynoka. 3, Haylee Nail, Woodward. 4, Keeli Cope, Fargo.
Class 3 - 1, Cameron Ryel, Aline-Cleo. 2, Reagan Werner, Hooker. 3, Sam Scott, Laverne.
Dark Colored Commercial
Class 1 - 1, Kami Kornele, Fort Supply. 2, Kelsey Dowdle, Leedey. 3, Kenna Silas, Leedey. 4, Aspen Freeman, Balko. 5, Omar Sanchez, Woodward. 6, Langston Kennedy, Sweetwater.
Class 2 - 1, Cooper White, Mooreland. 2, Harley Travis, Hammon. 3, Deke Wilson, Goodwell. 4, Kynlea Myers, Goodwell. 5, Jaydelyn Dobrinski, Arnett.
Class 3 - 1, Austin Bradt, Laverne. 2, Kelton Dowdle, Leedey. 3, Maddy Beiswanger, Alva. 4, Cameron Ryel, Aline-Cleo. 5, Hunter Schwindt, Cimarron County. 6, Kyson Taylor, Forgan.
Class 4 - 1, Tara Owen, Alva. 2, Selah Bentley, Laverne. 3, Halea Locke, Hooker. 4, Aubren Harland, Boise City. 5, Rylea Duke, Seiling.
Class 5 - 1, Jarren Johnson, Sweetwater 2. Caylee Frederking, Cheyenne. 3, Jerrett Pope, Laverne. 4, Laramee Taylor, Boise City.
Class 6 - 1, Jasmyn Mesa, Balko. 2, Creed White, Sharon-Mutual. 3, Arlie Mitchell, Vici. 4, Brooklyn Vincent, Arnett. 5, Brooklyn Vincent, Arnett. 6, Carmen Wingert, Boise City.
Class 7 - 1, Sammi Green, Sharon-Mutual. 2, Trenten Haney, Arnett. 3, Rylee Rogers, Seiling. 4, Harley Travis, Hammon. 5, Brynn Custar, Woodward. 6, Lucas Dyer, Fargo.
Supreme gilt - Sammi Green, dark cross, Sharon-Mutual.
Reserve supreme gilt - Kolby Kamp, chester, Laverne.
